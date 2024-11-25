Reactions to Raiders' loss vs. Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Scott Turner's offense has not been an improvement
During the bye week, the Raiders relieved offensive coordinator Luke Getsy of his duties, effectively blaming him for the offensive struggles.
However, through two games with interim Scott Turner calling plays, the offense has not taken many strides.
Despite fumbling the opening snap of this week's game, Gardner Minshew has looked marginally better in the last two weeks. But the team has scored just 19 points in each outing and totaled three touchdowns in eight quarters.
They did record their highest first-half point total on the season, scoring 13 points on Sunday in the first two quarters against a stingy Denver defense.
However, it was a bit smoke-and-mirrors. Dylan Laube had a 59-yard return to set up the first score, and a trick play on fourth down gave the Raiders a second opportunity to score and pushed them almost 40 yards closer to the end zone.
The Raiders' defense actually kept them in the game for quite some time but the Raiders were never able to capitalize on a comeback. They managed six points in the second half.
For once, the Raiders' rushing attack was actually good in terms of their yards per attempt, but they ran the ball only 13 times and managed 69 yards total.
No end-arounds were called for the receivers, who ran for 20 and 7 yards on their two attempts last week.
More of the same.