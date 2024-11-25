Reactions to Raiders' loss vs. Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Decamerion Richardson was not quite ready
The fourth-round rookie started Sunday's contest because starting corners Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs were sidelined with injuries.
Richardson made a few nice plays to begin the game, but ultimately, the moment was a bit too big for him on Sunday.
And that's okay. Week 12 was only his second game in which he played a majority of the defensive snaps, and there are major growing pains that come with the territory, especially at a position like cornerback.
He was called for pass interference in the second quarter, which helped set up a Denver field goal, and he gave up nearly half a dozen catches in coverage.
Richardson did lead the team in tackles with eight, which is not unimportant, but only a few of those were in the running game. Most of them came from allowing a reception and then getting the tackle because he was the closest guy.
Courtland Sutton scored one of his two touchdowns against him, but Sutton is a difficult matchup for a young player. He also gave Jack Jones fits at points during Sunday's matchup as well.
It's not time to panic at all, because Richardson was taken under the guise that he has all the physical tools and needs to develop a bit. These reps are actually crucial because he is learning on the job and it is at no cost to the team because they are already out of playoff contention.
Hopefully, he can learn from these mistakes and eventually take a leap like Bennett has this year.