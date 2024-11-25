Reactions to Raiders' loss vs. Broncos
By Levi Dombro
The special teams unit has untapped potential
One of the knocks on Antonio Pierce and the Raiders this season has been his lack of aggression in going for it on fourth-and-short situations, as well as not taking advantage of opportunities on special teams.
But Sunday was a different ball game.
Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon missed the Week 12 matchup for unknown reasons, and Derius Swinton II filled in for him.
Whatever he did, it worked.
The team did give up a lengthy punt return to Marvin Mims later in the game, but overall, special teams was an incredible bright spot for Las Vegas on Sunday.
Dylan Laube was active for the first time in weeks and had an explosive 59-yard kickoff return which set up the first score of the game for the team.
Then, on fourth down, the Raiders whipped out their first trick play of the season, running a fake punt.
Punter AJ Cole was able to find linebacker Divine Deablo downfield for a 34-yard completion that set up yet another Raiders first-half score.
Cole also booted a handful of punts deep, including one that was downed at the one-yard line by DJ Turner.
It appears that the Raiders have something in Derius Swinton II.