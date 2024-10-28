Reactions to Raiders loss vs. Chiefs: Luke Getsy is a disaster
By Levi Dombro
As crazy as it sounds, Sunday's result was actually perfect for Raiders fans who are already focused on the future.
Nobody is cheering for the Raiders to lose, especially to a hated division rival like the Kansas City Chiefs. But as the air clears from the contest, Raider Nation can feel glad that the team competed with one of the league's best all while not jeopardizing their draft position for next year.
If there's one thing to be learned from the 2023 NFL Draft, it is the fact that teams are unpredictable in when they will pick a quarterback. The further the Raiders fall in the draft, the further they run the risk of not getting a franchise quarterback.
For the rest of the season, the team should be focused on developing younger players and re-establishing their culture all while keeping key players healthy.
Sunday's game was a great example of this in some ways, as multiple young players played well but the team moved up in the draft. The Week 8 contest may not have been a perfect showing in terms of playing the way that head coach Antonio Pierce intends for his squad to play.
As far as the actual play on the field, it still left a lot to be desired. It was a bit of a mixed bag, but there were several key takeaways from Sunday's tilt.