Reactions to Raiders loss vs. Chiefs: Luke Getsy is a disaster
By Levi Dombro
The Raiders cannot run the football
A complete inability to get the ground game going has plagued the Silver and Black all season, but it has never been more obvious than it was during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
As a team, Las Vegas ran the ball 21 times for 33 yards. That boils down to 1.6 yards per carry, with the longest rush of the day coming on a seven-yard reverse by Tre Tucker.
Only two players averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry, Tucker and DJ Turner, who only ran the ball a single time on an end-around.
Alexander Mattison has been the team's best running back this season, but that is not saying much. He finished Week 8's contest with 14 carries for 15 yards, which is a pitiful 1.1 yards per carry.
Zamir White has completely disappeared since his return from injury, but even in limited snaps, he has not found any burst. He ran the ball twice for a total of -1 yards.
The team gets absolutely no push from their interior line in the run game, which does not help, but good running backs find a way to break tackles and make something out of nothing. The Raiders do not have a back like this, nor the offensive line to make life easier for them.
Three times in a row the team tried to punch the ball in from the three-yard line, and were unsuccessful on all three occasions. In fact, only one of those plays garnered any positive yardage.
Perhaps the solution is in the building, and first-year offensive line coach James Cregg can figure out a way to get this offensive line room to gel with Mattison and White.
But what is more likely is that the solutions will come from outside the building and some or all of these folks will not have a job with the Raiders next year.
All I know is that not resigning Josh Jacobs seemed like a good idea to some at the time, but those times have passed. The Raiders need a running back, badly.