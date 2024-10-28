Reactions to Raiders loss vs. Chiefs: Luke Getsy is a disaster
By Levi Dombro
Luke Getsy lacks creativity too often
Many of Raider Nation's faithful have been calling for Luke Getsy's job for weeks, and on Sunday he may have sealed his own fate.
There's no question that Getsy can script a drive; the Raiders have been incredible on opening drives all year long. But when the rubber meets the road and adjustments have to be made, Getsy is nowhere to be found.
Creativity is an offense's best friend but the Raiders lack that element in their gameplan.
There are glimmers of it though.
On the opening drive, everyone got involved in a variety of ways.
Jakobi Meyers saw the ball early on, as did Brock Bowers. Tre Tucker and DJ Turner both got the ball in their hands on reverses, and the offense stomped down the field for a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that chewed up over seven minutes of clock.
But the offense never looked like that again. Not even close.
The team does not have a player like Derrick Henry that they can force feed or a quarterback that can make off-script throws who can bail them out when things are not going perfectly.
The Raiders have who they have on offense, and it is a solid array of weapons with a diverse skill set. But instead of finding unique or imaginative ways to get them the ball in a position to be successful, the play-calling is bland and ineffective.
Getsy did have these two hilarious gems of creativity, however:
The team started two drives at their opponent's 28 and 3-yard line, and mustered three total points on those possessions.
To make matters worse, it seems that Antonio Pierce is absolving Getsy of blame.