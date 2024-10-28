Reactions to Raiders loss vs. Chiefs: Luke Getsy is a disaster
By Levi Dombro
Self-inflicted wounds continue to plague Las Vegas
One of the big reasons that Pierce was given the keys to the franchise as head coach was that he was a coach who focused on the finer details of the game and kept his team disciplined.
The Raiders were the least penalized team in the NFL during his tenure last season, but that has not been the case so far in 2024.
By the numbers, penalties did not necessarily hinder Las Vegas from winning on Sunday, as they only had five accepted penalties for 32 yards.
However, the type of penalties they committed revealed a lot about the current state of this Raiders team.
On the very first offensive play of the game, Kolton Miller had a false start. To come out of the gates and be penalized before the first snap even occurs is an incredible lack of discipline on the part of Miller and the entire team.
Jackson Powers-Johnson had a false start on two straight plays as well.
The team also caught a few breaks, as a hold was negated by an offsetting penalty, and an illegal formation call was declined by Kansas City. A defensive hold by Jack Jones and an offsides by Darnay Holmes were also declined.
In actuality, the Raiders could have been penalized over 10 times for nearly 70 yards, and perhaps more.
Turnovers have plagued Las Vegas all year long as well, and despite taking good care of the ball all game, Gardner Minshew once again coughed it up when it mattered most. The Raiders cannot expect to win any games if they turn it over at the most crucial junctures in the contest.
It's hard to win games in the NFL, but even harder when you beat yourself as well.