Reactions to Raiders loss vs. Chiefs: Luke Getsy is a disaster
By Levi Dombro
Third-down defense did not show up on Sunday
The Raiders' defense has not lived up to expectations this season, but that is in large part due to their long list of key injuries.
The offense has not helped them out at all either, which is part of the reason that the numbers look so bad for this unit.
It seems like for the majority of the season, the defense holds up for the first portion of the game, but eventually, they get too tired and the floodgates open.
All season, however, Patrick Graham's group has been good on third down and has gotten teams off the field. This "bend don't break" mentality has been Graham's M.O. since becoming the Raiders' defensive coordinator.
That did not show up on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense had their way with the Raiders on third down, converting 12 of their 16 attempts.
The defense is not the side of the ball to blame for the loss in Week 8, but they could have helped the team's chances by putting the Chiefs away on possessions instead of letting them drag on with conversion after conversion.
Graham has still done a great job this year with a skeleton crew, but they have to get back to their ways on third down.