Reactions to Raiders' loss vs. Dolphins
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped yet another contest on Sunday, this time to the Miami Dolphins.
This marked the sixth straight game that the Raiders have lost, and their second consecutive loss of 15 or more points.
Antonio Pierce's Raiders are struggling to keep games competitive lately and have let the season completely slip away from them.
While it may be futile to try and extract reason or meaning from this season, it is difficult to leave unsaid what many fans are being forced to watch on Sundays.
It's time to give up on Zamir White
Scott Turner took over as offensive coordinator during the bye week and it appears that one of his first decrees was to reinstate Zamir White as the starting running back for the first time since Week 4.
That experiment did not last long.
White only ended up carrying the ball a total of five times for 9 yards, which boils down to an average of 1.8 yards per carry.
This is the third straight game that he has averaged under two yards per attempt, and he has added no production in the receiving game either.
The offensive line has not been tremendous at run blocking this year, but he is the least efficient runner on a team of below-average running backs.
He showed quite a bit of promise filling in for Josh Jacobs at the end of the 2023 season, but that stretch has proven to be a bit of fool's good.
If he has any trade value, the Raiders should deal him at the end of the season. Alexander Mattison is the only back worthy of a roster spot going forward, but the problem is that he is not under contract next year, and White is.
The longer that White spends on the Raiders, the more time he is taking away from a player that could actually impact the game in a positive way.