Reactions to Raiders' loss vs. Dolphins
By Levi Dombro
The Raiders have to find a way to stay healthy
Typically a team is healthiest at two points in the NFL season: before the first game, and after their bye week.
Las Vegas did see Michael Mayer return to the lineup in Week 11, but starting center Andre James was unable to recover from an ankle injury.
Three other Raiders popped up on the injury report and missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury as well, including Nate Hobbs and Harrison Bryant.
During Sunday's matchup, several other Las Vegas players left the game with injuries, including Jakorian Bennett, Alexander Mattison, and Zamir White.
These are all in addition to the long list of players that have already been lost for the season like Malcolm Koonce and Marcus Epps. Guys like Aidan O'Connell and Christian Wilkins are still sitting on the IR as well.
Injuries are a difficult thing to predict or fully prevent in such a violent sport like football, but something needs to change if the Raiders want to survive this season without any more major catastrophes.
Whether it is a change in the strength and conditioning approach, a different emphasis by the athletic training staff, or an adjustment to the workload in the practice schedule, the team has to be smarter about the position they are putting their players in.
It is likely just a freak string of injuries, but the repeated trauma to similar parts of the body begs for an explanation.
