The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco at the beginning of the offseason and replaced him with John Spytek, a friend of minority owner Tom Brady. Though Spytek had never been the main decision-maker for an organization before, his experience as a high-ranking executive within several successful NFL front offices made him an easy choice.

Spytek has wasted no time turning over the roster from last year's four-win team. On the first day of free agency, he let four of the Raiders' best defensive players leave in free agency and replaced them with cheap options that matched what head coach Pete Carroll envisioned for the defense.

One loss that still stings for Las Vegas is the departure of slot corner Nate Hobbs, who Raider Nation grew to love during his four-year tenure. Once counted out as a fifth-round pick, the Illinois product turned into one of the best players at his position, and the team is yet to find a surefire replacement.

The real Nate Hobbs replacement that the Raiders can’t miss out on

On Wednesday, PFF released a list that detailed one college prospect who would be a perfect fit for each team on the third day of the NFL Draft. For the Raiders, that player was Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish.

"After finishing 32nd in PFF coverage grade last season, the Raiders will need to add to their cornerback platoon with several draft picks," wrote PFF's Mason Cameron. "Parrish possesses the agility and fluidity to thrive at the next level as a nickel cornerback, having charted in the 98th percentile in slot PFF coverage grade this past season."

Parrish could fill an immediate need for Las Vegas due to his ability to cover in the slot. He would have to compete with Darnay Holmes, who is already under contract, but Carroll has made it clear that the best player will play, and Parrish has quite the resume.

Related: 5 mid-round NFL Draft prospects who fit the mold of a Pete Carroll CB

In his final two seasons at Kansas State, Parrish recorded five interceptions and 16 passes defended, including a two-interception performance against No. 7 Texas in 2023. He is also a willing tackler, as he collected 94 total tackles, including six for a loss, in just 24 games.

He ran a lightning-fast 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and had the fourth-best athleticism score at the event among cornerbacks. While he does have some holes in his game, his frame and speed should be enough for Carroll and Spytek to wager a late-round pick on him.

Parrish has the opportunity to become a day-one starter in Las Vegas, and he will be just 21-years-old for his entire rookie season. With so much ability and even more upside to tap into, the Raiders cannot miss on this prospect, especially if they can snag him on day three.