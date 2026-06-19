Recent Raiders castoff just hopped aboard the best possible career liferaft

When a new coach comes in, incumbent players who aren't bona fide stars or promising youngsters on rookie contracts can be deemed expendable or not a priority to retain. Such was the case this offseason for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden when Klint Kubiak came to town.

After signing Kwity Paye, re-signing Malcolm Koonce, drafting Keyron Crawford in the third round, and seeing strong signs from UDFA Cian Slone, the Raiders decided to part ways with Snowden in May. His release came as somewhat of a surprise, as he had been a contributor in Las Vegas for years.

But fans took this as a sign that this version of the Silver and Black is much deeper than in years past, and therefore does not need Snowden to rotate in on the edge. Further vindication was felt when Snowden remained unsigned for over a month. He has now found a home, though. A good one.

Dallas Cowboys sign former Las Vegas Raiders DE Charles Snowden

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that Snowden was signing with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, if at the beginning of the offseason you told someone that Dallas landed a star defensive end from Las Vegas, most would have assumed that his name was Maxx Crosby.

This recent Raiders castoff may have found the best possible career liferaft to jump on, however, as the Cowboys could seriously use some help on the edge. Snowden is no Crosby, nor is he close to approaching that level, but he can be a serviceable piece of their rotation and has a unique skill set.

In what figures to be a 3-4 base defense for Dallas and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Snowden can occupy that "buck" role, where he can drop back into coverage on occasion. He recorded an interception and six passes defended in two seasons with the Raiders.

Plus, in the aftermath of last preseason's blockbuster Micah Parsons trade, the Cowboys have struggled to find a "guy" on the edge. Rashan Gary figures to be that for Dallas, or maybe Donovan Ezeiruaku steps up, but Snowden could be the beneficiary of the attention being elsewhere.

After Gary and Ezeiruaku, rookie Malachi Lawrence will be tasked with shouldering a big role, and a slew of less-than-surefire veterans like Sam Williams, James Houston and Marist Liufau are next up. Snowden could easily find himself playing important snaps for America's Team in 2026.

Nobody in this fanbase wishes Snowden any ill will, but it stands to reason that if the pass rush in Las Vegas is not much-improved this season compared to where it has been the last few years, and Snowden plays well with the Cowboys, it will be a bad look for John Spytek and Klint Kubiak.

Regardless, on paper, Snowden was given a difficult blow when the Raiders surprisingly cut him last month. However, now joining the defensive end room in Dallas, he just got the exact career lifeline that he needs. Hopefully, the Silver and Black don't live to regret this.