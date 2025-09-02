Recent Raiders draft pick gets thrown a career lifeline by NFC team before season

The Las Vegas Raiders have left no stone unturned this offseason as they attempt to recover from a four-win campaign last year. General manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll have left their fingerprints all over the new-look Raiders ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

While they were able to upgrade portions of the roster, especially key positions like quarterback and running back, there are still segments of the team that could use work. They also gave up on a Day 3 pick from this year's draft already, which is not uncommon, but certainly disappointing.

Sixth-round pick Tommy Mellott, a quarterback turned wide receiver from FCS Montana State, did not make the initial 53-man roster in Las Vegas. Most felt that it was a guarantee he'd be brought back on the practice squad, but he was shockingly left off. He spent the whole weekend without an NFL home.

Tommy Mellott lands practice squad gig with Saints

On Monday, however, his luck changed. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the New Orleans Saints were signing Mellott to their practice squad just six days ahead of their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mellott is still far from being an active roster player in the NFL, but he may have more room for upward mobility in New Orleans. Las Vegas drafted two other wideouts in this year's draft, recently signed Amari Cooper and Jakobi Meyers is due for a long-term deal.

Plus, the Raiders have veteran receiver Alex Bachman and two promising young wideouts in Justin Shorter and Shedrick Jackson already on the practice squad. There truly was no role for Mellott in Las Vegas, and the new regime has proven they won't be too patient.

New Orleans may be a great landing spot for Mellott as well, considering his unique playing style. He is a jack-of-all-trades kind of player, and he could learn from Saints star Taysom Hill, the best positionless player in the game.

The Saints' wide receiver corps is actually surprisingly deep, with starters Chris Olave, Brandin Cooks and Rashid Shaheed, as well as depth players like Trey Palmer and Devaughn Vele. His best route to the field may be through specialty packages that highlight his unique playing style.

It is unfortunate that the Tommy Mellott project is already over in Las Vegas, as fans grew to love him in his short time with the Silver and Black. At least he'll get another chance in the NFL, and luckily, it's on a team that has no real rivalries or quarrels with the Raiders, so fans can cheer him on.

