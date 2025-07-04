Recent Raiders draft pick is already a cut candidate ahead of camp

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in a new regime this offseason, but head coach Pete Carroll chose to retain defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He has now been the team's defensive play-caller under three separate head coaches, including both Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce as well.

While Carroll and new general manager John Spytek seemingly thought highly enough of Graham to keep him, they completely revamped the defense in their first offseason at the helm. The defensive line is intact, but six of the seven starters from the back half of the defense in 2024 are now gone.

This included both starting linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, which meant that the competition for playing time in Las Vegas was wide open. Graham has developed a knack for producing Pro Bowl-level linebackers, and Raider Nation could not wait to find out who was next.

Cody Lindenberg has his work cut out for him at Raiders training camp

Spytek signed Elandon Roberts and Devin White before the NFL Draft to fill out the starting lineup, then he drafted Minnesota's Cody Lindenberg in the seventh round. Many felt that he could compete for playing time right away with second-year players Tommy Eichenberg and Amari Gainer.

However, the Raiders also added veteran Jaylon Smith after the draft, and then signed a surefire starter to the room with Germaine Pratt in early June. Both Eichenberg and Gainer have drawn praise throughout the preseason, but not much, if anything, has been reported about Lindenberg.

This makes him a clear candidate to be cut ahead of the season, as the Raiders are unlikely to keep more than six linebackers. Pratt, Roberts, White, Smith, Eichenberg and Gainer all seemingly have a chance to make the roster ahead of him, so the rookie has his work cut out for him.

It may be disappointing to cut a player who was just drafted, but this happens commonly for seventh-rounders. Lindenberg could easily find his way back onto the practice squad and carve out a nice career for himself, but it may not be in the cards this season.

There is also a chance that the team wants to invest in a young player like him over a veteran like Smith, so he could sneak onto the back end of the roster as a core special teamer. However, it seems more likely that neither of these players make the team than Lindenberg being chosen over Smith.

Lindenberg can certainly help the Raiders down the road, but unless he tears it up at training camp and during the preseason, he could be on the outside looking in come Week 1. He should still be around the facility this season, regardless, but fans may need to wait to feel his impact.