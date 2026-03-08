Remembering Raiders' 10 biggest free agency busts before 2026 market opens

The legal tampering period of free agency is set to begin on Monday, with NFL teams officially able to sign these veteran players two days later. The Las Vegas Raiders figure to be big players, as they have well over $100 million in cap space to work with after trading Maxx Crosby.

While general manager John Spytek prefers to build through the draft, hitting a home run or two in free agency is arguably just as pivotal. Championship teams typically have been able to supplement a core that is drafted with quality veteran signings.

Of course, free agency hasn't always been kind to the Raiders, as the franchise has made several big-time mistakes over the years. Let's take a trip down memory lane and look at 10 of the top free agent busts in franchise history, in no order, before the team's fate hopefully changes this coming week.

Top free agent busts in the Raiders' franchise history

Christian Wilkins

Wilkins was the Raiders' splash free agent signing two offseasons ago, as the two sides agreed on a four-year, $110 million contract with $84.75 million guaranteed. He appeared in five games, recording 17 tackles, two for a loss, 2.0 sacks, and six quarterback hits before suffering a season-ending injury.

He was released the following offseason over a reported locker room incident and rehab disagreement. The Raiders attempted to void the remaining $35.2 million in guaranteed money on his deal, however, regardless of the outcome, they paid him at least $49.7 million for just five games.

Javon Walker

Walker was an up-and-down player before joining the Raiders, and signs that existed but were ignored indicated that he was not going to be worth the six-year, $55 million contract he was signed to, which included $16 million in guarantees.

He was coming off a season where he recorded just 287 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 26 receptions in eight games. Still, he received a big money deal, which blew up in the Raiders' face, as usual.

In his first season with the Silver and Black, he played just eight games, finishing with 15 catches for 196 yards and one touchdown. Walker appeared in three games the following season and did not record any statistics before being released. He received $21 million for his two seasons in Oakland.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal that included $33.75 million in guaranteed money, reuniting him with Josh McDaniels in 2023. He played just seven games, making six starts, and threw for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a 65.1% completion rate.

He was benched in Week 8 of his first season after McDaniels was fired. Garoppolo was released after the campaign was over, and although he remained a professional throughout the process, his signing marked yet another short tenure with the Raiders.

Chandler Jones

Jones joined the Raiders on a three-year, $51 million contract with $34 million in guaranteed money. He played in 15 games, recording 38 tackles, three for a loss, 4.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and one very memorable defensive touchdown.

Ahead of the 2023 season, he was apparently locked out of the team facility amidst a very public off-the-field issue. Jones was later released after some legal issues and public disputes with the team. It was a very sensitive situation.

Gibril Wilson

Wilson signed a six-year, $39 million contract with $16 million in guaranteed money ahead of the 2008 season. He lasted just one season in Silver and Black, recording 134 tackles, three for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and three passes defended.

While he certainly filled up the stat sheet, that did not tell the full story. Wilson was strong against the run, but he was awful in pass protection. Despite racking up the numbers, Wilson was released after just one season in Silver and Black.

Larry Brown

After winning Super Bowl XXX MVP, Brown joined the Raiders on a five-year, $12.5 million contract with $3.5 million guaranteed. That was a lot of money at the time. He appeared in just eight games, making one start, in 1996, recording 22 tackles and one interception.

Brown appeared in four games, without making a start, the following season, as he was suspended for four games for conduct detrimental to the team. He recorded just four tackles. Brown was waived after just two seasons, making a minimal impact in Oakland.

Cory Littleton

Littleton signed a three-year, $36 million contract that included $22 million in guaranteed money with the Raiders ahead of the 2020 season. He appeared in 31 games, recording 180 tackles, six for a loss, 0.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, and four passes defended.

While he was viewed as an asset in pass coverage before joining Las Vegas, he was terrible in that role in Silver and Black. Ultimately, he was moved to the bench for the final four games of the 2021 season and released following the year.

Lamarcus Joyner

Joyner signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Raiders that included $21.3 million in guarantees ahead of the 2019 season. He played just 28 games with the franchise, recording 115 total tackles, nine for a loss, and eight passes defended.

The defensive back was often torched in pass coverage, and as a result, he became one of Raider Nation's least favorite players. He was released following a disappointing 2020 campaign, marking yet another whiff in recent memory.

Trent Brown

Unlike virtually every other player on the list, Brown was actually decent when he took the field for the Raiders. After signing a four-year, $66 million contract that included $36.75 million in guaranteed money and made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, he appeared in 11 games in 2019, allowing just one sack and earning Pro Bowl honors.

He was placed on injured reserve the day after being named to the Pro Bowl. Brown played just five games the following season, as he had multiple stints on the COVID-19 list and was hospitalized due to a pregame IV incident that was no fault of his own. He was traded following the season, appearing in just 16 games for the Raiders despite being the league's highest-paid offensive lineman.

Sean Smith

Smith rounds out the list after joining the Raiders on a four-year, $40 million deal that included $20 million in guaranteed money ahead of the 2016 season. He appeared in 29 games, recording 74 tackles, including one for a loss, one quarterback hit, four interceptions, and 15 passes defended.

He did not live up to his expectations of being a lockdown corner during his time in Silver and Black. Ultimately, Smith's time with the Raiders came to an end following an off-the-field issue, after which he was immediately released.