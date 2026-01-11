Resurfaced video means Raiders may choose Brian Flores or Maxx Crosby (not both)

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has officially begun after a 3-14 campaign that resulted in Pete Carroll being fired after just one go-around as the team's head coach. The move ensured that the franchise will have its sixth coach in as many years once the 2026 NFL season begins.

While it has been reported that the organization will take its time during its search for a new head coach, there is one name that has continued to be linked to the vacancy: Brian Flores. Some believe he could be the head coaching target with Brian Daboll brought in as his offensive coordinator.

Of course, both have head coaching experience as well as a link to minority owner Tom Brady from their time with the New England Patriots. The Raiders, however, may have to consider how Maxx Crosby would feel about the hire following his resurfaced comments from over two years ago.

Raiders could be forced to decide between Brian Flores and Maxx Crosby

Flores was in his first season as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2019, with Patrick Graham serving as his defensive coordinator. In comments praising Graham back in 2023, Crosby may have tipped his hand about his feelings toward Flores.

The superstar pass rusher appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he admitted to telling his agent he did not want to go to the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"Pat was in Miami when I was coming into the league, so I was going on my top-30 visits, and I was in Miami," Crosby said. "For the most part, my trip to Miami, I'm not going to lie, it was rough. All the coaches were super hard on me, and I told my agent after, I'm like, 'I don't want to come here. Tell Miami don't draft me.' But my one meeting at Miami that I liked was Pat Graham."

Crosby doesn't specifically mention Flores or anyone but Graham by name. But head coaches are typically a part of prospects' top-30 visits, and it is not hard to assume that Flores, who had just come over from the Patriots, could have been attempting to replicate what he saw work in New England.

Of course, it is also unclear if Crosby still harbors any ill will from his visit to Miami. Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard held that title with the Dolphins at the time, and he and Crosby currently have a great relationship.

Flores has also been open about having to learn from his first stint as a head coach, particularly in terms of monitoring different personalities. Still, the Raiders would be wise to consult with Crosby and even set up a meeting between him and Flores if they plan on making the latter their next head coach.

The five-time Pro Bowler will already be the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and the front office should do everything they can to ensure that he remains in Silver and Black. Even if that means passing on Flores.