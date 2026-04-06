Rich Gannon's Klint Kubiak comparison will split Raiders fans down the middle

The Las Vegas Raiders struck out in their coaching search last offseason, as the decision to hire veteran head coach Pete Carroll did not work out for the rebuilding team. They had one of the worst seasons in franchise history, finishing just 3-14, which led to yet another coaching change.

John Spytek was hardly a factor in last year's coaching search, as he was hired just three days before Carroll was. But he oversaw things this offseason and went a completely different route, hiring a much younger, first-time head coach in Klint Kubiak.

The move, along with the Raiders' offseason as a whole, has drawn plenty of praise from pundits, who are excited to see what the young coach can do with projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Rich Gannon praised the hire while comparing him to his former head coach, Jon Gruden.

Rich Gannon says Las Vegas Raiders HC Klint Kubiak reminds him of Jon Gruden

Gruden had two stints leading the Raiders, with very different results. In his first tenure, he was beloved by the entire fanbase, and virtually everyone was unhappy to see him leave when Al Davis infamously traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His second tenure was far less successful, as it was marked by draft failures and ended with his resignation, leading fans to sour on him. Gannon, who played three years under Gruden in his first tenure, spoke on the New York Post's Schein Time, where he compared Kubiak to his former coach.

"I've always had great respect for Gary (Kubiak), and I think Klint comes from those same bloodlines in terms of dedication, passion, attention to detail. Great communicator. I think sees the game through the eyes of the quarterback. So, I'm excited for him," Gannon said. "You talk about the qualities and intangibles it takes at that position, I think he has a lot of them. I think, most importantly, he has built a coaching staff that has some familiarity with him. ... This is a coaching staff that's going to grind, and that, to me, has to happen. This guy is the real deal. I mean, he's got a little Jon Gruden in him when you talk about coming early and staying late. I'm excited for Klint Kubiak and this coaching staff."

While Gruden is more frequently remembered for his second stint with the Raiders, Gannon is likely referring to his first go-around, when the two worked together. After taking over a team that finished 4-12 in 1997, Gruden, a first-time head coach, led the Raiders to back-to-back 8-8 seasons.

He then led the franchise to a 12-4 mark and reached the AFC Championship Game, where Gannon suffered an injury that derailed the team's title hopes. In his final year of that stint, the Raiders finished 10-6; however, their season was derailed by the Tuck Rule Game.

Gruden's second tenure was far less successful. While the team did reach the postseason in his fourth year, they only made their run after he resigned early in the season. But thankfully, Kubiak won't have the personnel power that the two-time head coach had during his final tenure with the franchise.

Ultimately, Spytek will make those decisions, and Kubiak will focus on what he was hired to: Get the most out of the roster that he is given. If Kubiak can have the success that Gruden did during his first run, Raider Nation will certainly be thrilled with the hire. Let's hope that's what Gannon meant.