Richard Seymour reveals message from Al Davis that led him to Raiders ownership

The Las Vegas Raiders made a historic move in October when they allowed both Tom Brady and Richard Seymour to buy a stake in the franchise and become minority owners of the organization.

Both players had legendary NFL playing careers as Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022, and Brady will certainly join him when he is eligible in 2028. Now, the two have ventured out in their post-playing days and have a plethora of responsibilities in Las Vegas.

While Brady had a rocky relationship with the Raiders before his minority ownership, Seymour was a legendary figure for the franchise during his four-year stint with the team in Oakland. In a recent episode of the Pivot Podcast, Seymour explained how he earned the respect of the Raiders' founder, Al Davis, and that he let him know that he would always be welcome with the Silver and Black.

"Once the Raiders traded for me, I built a great relationship with Al Davis. ... Throughout that, Al Davis said, 'Richard, once you're done playing, you can come into the front office.'" Richard Seymour

To have signed off on a deal over a decade before it took place is the kind of magic that only Al Davis could create. He saw the potential in Seymour to be a valuable piece of the organization outside of what he could do on the field, and his son, Mark, honored his father's vision by selling a portion of the team to Seymour.

He and Brady have already made their mark on the organization, as they were actively involved in the search for the team's next head coach and general manager this offseason. They helped the franchise land a solid tandem in Pete Carroll and John Spytek, both of whom drew rave reviews from around the league when they were hired.

While their roles within the organization are not exactly clear-cut, they serve, at the very least, as a sounding board for the decision-makers in the front office. Both Brady and Seymour have won extensively in the NFL and will know what it takes for the Raiders to get there.