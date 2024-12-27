Saints make decision on Derek Carr's status vs. Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will head down to Caesars Superdome on Sunday to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Week 17 battle.

While both teams are officially eliminated from playoff contention and have been for some time, there were several key storylines to monitor ahead of the matchup.

One of them is how these "meaningless" games down the stretch will affect the draft order, as both of these franchises are in need of a jolt.

The other, and perhaps the more exciting headline, was former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr taking on his old team for the first time since signing with New Orleans in 2023.

Unfortunately, this face-off will have to wait.

Derek Carr OUT for Week 17 game vs Raiders

Carr hurt his left hand (non-throwing) a few weeks ago against the New York Giants, and has been sidelined ever since.

With the Saints' starting quarterback out, Las Vegas' chances of winning Sunday dramatically increase, as New Orleans became the first and only team to be shut out this season on Monday Night vs the Packers with Spencer Rattler at quarterback.

There was some optimism that he could return this week, just in time to take on the team that he quarterbacked for nine seasons, but nothing materialized as he failed to participate in practice all week.

His time in Oakland and Las Vegas was polarizing, with many feeling that he was a bright spot on so many bad Raider teams. Others felt that it was his play that was holding the team back and making them so bad.

The facts are the facts, and despite the tragic injury he suffered in 2016, he was never able to win a playoff game for the franchise, and only made it to the postseason twice.

Carr did have a chance in Week 17 to become the first NFL quarterback to lose to all 32 NFL teams, but because he will not play Sunday, he will not have that chance.

Las Vegas has had a hard time replacing him since his departure, however, as the previous regime botched the transition and failed to draft a quarterback in two straight years.

Unlike two years ago, Carr will be on the sidelines for the Raiders' Week 17 game. He will just be in a different uniform.