Scott Turner explains decision to bring in father to Raiders coaching staff
By Austin Boyd
For the second season in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders are changing offensive playcallers in the middle of the season. Scott Turner was on the staff last season but the team decided against promoting him after Josh McDaniels was fired.
This time around, the Raiders are giving him a chance following Luke Getsy getting fired. One of the first big moves Turner made was to get his father Norv Turner added to the coaching staff. The Raiders fan base is very familiar with the elder Turner as he was the team's head coach back in 2004 and 2005.
Norv Turner has been out of football since 2019 so it was a surprise to see him added to the staff. Scott Turner explained why it was important for him to push for this to happen.
“He watches football constantly,” Scott Turner said during his Thursday press conference. “He knows what we’ve done on offense. Obviously, the verbiage is totally foreign to him, but I just translate it. He just says what he thinks, and I know, ‘Oh, yeah, we call it this.’ It’s really not that hard. And then just fundamentals. He has tidbits for the quarterbacks. He’s sitting in a lot of the quarterback meetings. Just stuff that you don’t even think of. I can only see so much. We have a great coaching staff, and those guys are doing a great job, too, but it’s just another set of eyes. … And also, he’s not afraid to tell me what he really thinks.”
The game has likely passed Norv Turner by as offense is very different than it was when he was still coaching. However, it can't hurt to have him on the staff. He's seen a lot of football in his life and he's not the one calling plays.