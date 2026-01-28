Sean Payton takes shot at Raiders amid Davis Webb's candidacy in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders are seemingly down to two candidates in their head coach search. After 15 candidates interviewed, only Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Denver Broncos pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb seem to still be in the running.

These two were the favorites from the beginning of the process, and even though the timeline has been messed up by the playoffs, the Raiders somehow stayed on track. Both coaches come with pros and cons; however, ultimately, Las Vegas appears to be in a strong position either way.

Kubiak and Webb are both regarded as brilliant offensive minds who have proven to get the most out of the quarterback position. If either one is hired, it would pay off for the development of projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner would step into a spot where he has the right leadership to succeed. A bonus of hiring Webb would be that they would pluck him from an AFC West rival. Broncos head coach Sean Payton took a shot at the Raiders while discussing that possibility.

Sean Payton takes aim at the Raiders amid Davis Webb meetings

The Raiders have already held multiple meetings with Webb, who, at just 31 years old, would have the opportunity to become one of the youngest head coaches in NFL history. That would, presumably, give the franchise, who are set to employ a sixth head coach in as many seasons, much-needed stability atop the coaching staff.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden shared comments from Payton regarding the possibility of having to face off with Webb twice a year.

"Broncos coach Sean Payton to reporters in Denver on the potential of Davis Webb being hired by #Raiders: “It would be a pain in the ass for him.”"

Nobody accused Sean Payton of being some lover of the Raiders, but it's shocking to see a current NFL head coach bash a rival job, and not just in jest. It seems like Payton truly thinks that Webb shouldn't take the job if offered. Or, he just doesn't want to lose Webb to another AFC West squad.

Webb would, obviously, be a first-time head coach in a division that has experienced leaders, in Payton, Andy Reid, and Jim Harbaugh. Still, each of those coaches is over 30 years older than the potential Raiders head coach.

If Webb can thrive in the role, he would set himself up to be in Las Vegas well after each of the AFC West coaches head into retirement. That type of stability has been something that the Raiders have sorely needed, as they have not had a head coach who lasted even five years in the role since Art Shell over three decades ago.

Of course, it will ultimately come down to whether the front office believes that Kubiak or Webb is the right man for the job. Either way, for the first time in a long time, it appears that the franchise is a coveted landing spot in this year's hiring cycle.