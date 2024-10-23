Shedeur Sanders has eye-opening thoughts on Tom Brady's Raiders ownership
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback and there's a lot of smoke surrounding Shedeur Sanders. Deion Sanders has endorsed the idea of him joining the team, Mark Davis recently said that maybe Las Vegas will be his home and now there's the Tom Brady connection.
Sanders previously signed an NIL deal with the Brady Brand and he formed a relationship with the legendary quarterback. Brady is now a part owner of the Raiders. Sanders' reaction to the news will only strengthen the rumors connecting him to Las Vegas.
"I think it was a great decision, great thing for him," Sanders said on his podcast. "He did everything he can on the field. So off the field he's I guess indulging in a lot of different things now. But they said he looking for a quarterback so we'll see.
That last part is very interesting. It certainly sounds like he's suggesting that he could be the quarterback that Brady and the Raiders are looking for.
There seems to be a clear mutual interest between the two sides. The Raiders desperately need a quarterback and Sanders appears to be the best in the class. The Sanders family has even suggested that they'd refuse to play for certain teams, which could help the Raiders land him if they don't get the No. 1 pick.
Las Vegas is likely on track to eventually have a top-five pick but even that might not be good enough to get Sanders if he keeps playing at a high level. This year, Jayden Daniels openly spoke about being interested in playing for the Raiders. Two years ago, C.J. Stroud also flirted with the idea.
This time around, the Raiders can't afford to let the quarterback who wants to play with them slip away yet again. Sanders has flaws but he has the talent to potentially be an elite quarterback at the NFL level with the right coaching.