Young star with ties to Tom Brady could be next Raiders QB
By Austin Boyd
Tom Brady is giving Mark Davis a lot of money to become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders but he brings a lot more to the franchise than monetary value. The Raiders need a quarterback, and now, they have the greatest one ever to help them find one.
"Although Tom can’t play, I think he can help us select a quarterback in the future and potentially train him as well. So it’s a huge benefit for the organization,” Davis admitted to reporters at the NFL owners' meeting.
Brady isn't the general manager but Tom Telesco would be foolish not to seek the quarterback's help this offseason. In fact, there's one quarterback that many expect the Raiders to be interested in due to his ties to Brady.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders may be the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class and he's already been heavily linked to Las Vegas due to comments from his father Deion Sanders. The Brady factor will only strengthen the rumors.
Sanders signed a NIL deal two years ago with the Brady Brand. It remains to be seen if Brady's ownership in the Raiders could lead to any complications with those types of brand deals but that remains to be seen.
Regardless, Sanders and Brady have a relationship.
Brady has seen Sanders up close and will have a very strong idea of whether or not he could be a successful NFL quarterback. He also has a vested interest in the Raiders being good so it's unlikely he'd pump Sanders up if he didn't think he'll be good.
Sanders has been questioned for his maturity but pairing him with one of the most successful quarterbacks ever could only help. Brady won't be on the field coaching but he'll be around whenever the Raiders need him.
Deion Sanders has made it clear that he isn't above having his son refuse to play for certain teams. The Raiders should use that to their advantage. Even if they don't end the year with a top-five pick, Sanders could do what he can to try and force his way to Las Vegas. That'll could cause a whole mess of issues but who cares if you have your franchise quarterback?