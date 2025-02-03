Should Raiders take NFL GM's advice on blockbuster trade?

It has been well-documented all offseason that Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett is unhappy in Cleveland playing for the Browns.

On Monday morning, Garrett made things official by formally requesting a trade from organization, which is major news for the rest of the league to monitor.

While the Browns' leadership has been adamant that they are not going to move the 29-year old Defensive Player of the Year Award winner, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the following:

Another GM just texted “The Raiders should consider trading for Myles Garrett to pair him up with Maxx Crosby” 👀 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 3, 2025

Obviously, this tandem would be virtually unstoppable. While the Raiders do have solid young players at edge rusher like Tyree Wilson, and it is likely that they resign at least one of Malcolm Koonce and K'Lavon Chaisson, Garrett is a different beast.

Garrett has been a First Team All-Pro in four of the last five seasons and has 14 or more sacks in each of his last four campaigns. He led the league in tackles for loss this season and has had roughly 30 QB hits per season every year since 2021.

The Raiders have a surplus of cap space to work with this offseason and new general manager John Spytek has been vocal about the need for every team to have a great pass rush. In his tenures with the Broncos and Buccaneers, both Super Bowl-winning teams he was a part of had an elite ability to get to the quarterback.

It may be difficult to acquire Garrett, however, as the Browns would take on $36 million in dead money if they traded him, according to Spotrac. Considering that the franchise is financially bound to an underperforming and rarely available quarterback, it may not be wise for the Browns to move another superstar, but they may not have a choice.

Surely, Raiders fans remember the Khalil Mack trade and the cost it took for the Bears to acquire him. Perhaps the deal would be in the range of multiple first round picks, or maybe the Browns want a handful of young and talented players that the Raiders have. Outside of Brock Bowers and Crosby, I feel that pretty much anyone on the Raiders' roster is fair game.

If the Raiders could swing a deal for a player like Garrett, it may make amends for the Mack trade in 2018, and catapult this 2025 Raiders defense to the top of the league.

This will be an interesting situation to monitor for Las Vegas, as they still need to heavily invest in the quarterback position, but you can never have too many elite pass rushers.