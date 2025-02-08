Should Raiders trade for Super Bowl-winning quarterback?

It has been a while since the Las Vegas Raiders have had a great quarterback.

Derek Carr was the closest thing the team had to a top-flight signal caller since Rich Gannon left, but even Carr was only able to lead the organization to two playoff berths. He also had zero postseason wins in his decade as the quarterback for the Silver and Black.

The two seasons since Carr departed for the New Orleans Saints, however, have been a disaster at the quarterback position. After cycling through six different starting quarterbacks, Las Vegas was unable to find a single player who could lead the team into the future.

So, the solution should be obvious: the Raiders draft a quarterback. After all, the best way to build a team is through the draft, and almost none of the quarterbacks set to test free agency this offseason are likely worth the contracts they'll demand.

But the Raiders could be out of range for Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders because they are not on the clock until pick No. 6. That means their options would be reaching on a prospect or being forced to wait until the later rounds, neither of which are likely to heed great results.

However, a veteran quarterback with a Super Bowl ring could soon become available, and the Raiders should be all over him if he does.

The Raiders could trade for Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Not only is Pete Carroll familiar with Stafford after competing against him in the NFC West for several seasons, but new Raiders general manager John Spytek has pulled off this kind of move before. In 2020, while he was working in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front office, Spytek was instrumental in signing Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.

While Stafford has not been as successful as Brady, nor does he have the deep-seated relationship that Spytek and Brady did, he would be the best option for the Silver and Black in 2025 if he becomes available. The last time Stafford was traded, he won a Super Bowl in his first season with his new team.

Veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp has already announced that the Rams are planning on trading him this offseason, so Los Angeles could be trying to get younger. If you're wondering how Stafford would feel about leaving the Rams, then listen to what his wife, Kelly, had to say recently:

Uh oh: Kelly Stafford is NOT happy the Rams are trading away Cooper Kupp and insinuates that she's okay with them trading Matthew next:



"I want the respect for him that he deserves. I love the city of L.A. With that being said ... I love an adventure.”



"I want the respect for him that he deserves. I love the city of L.A. With that being said ... I love an adventure."

While Kelly Stafford certainly does not speak for her husband, it would appear that there is some discomfort or at least a misunderstanding as it pertains to the future of the Los Angeles Rams' franchise. If they're ready to shake things up, the Raiders could swoop in and find instant help at the quarterback position.