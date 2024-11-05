Should the Las Vegas Raiders be sellers at the trade deadline?
By Brad Weiss
Entering their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders have some big decisions to make about their roster heading into the second half of their season. It has been a terrible 2024 campaign for the Silver and Black, going into the bye week with a 2-7 record, despite a remarkable win over the Baltimore Ravens early in the year.
The bye week also brings the trade deadline, as the November 5 deadline to make moves is upon us on Tuesday. While the world waits on the results of the Presidential Election, members of Raider Nation want to know whether or not the Raiders will be sellers at the trade deadline.
For the Raiders, this season is lost, as there is a very minimal chance that they will be anything outside of a spoiler when it comes to the AFC Playoffs. They would have to win their last eight games just to finish at 10-7, so with the playoffs a significant longshot, could they use some of their current roster to bolster the team in the future?
Here, we answer the question of whether or not the Raiders should be sellers at the trade deadline.
Raiders should be significant sellers at the trade deadline
First-year general manager Tom Telesco has done a good job stacking talent via the NFL Draft, bringing in cornerstone players like Jackson Powers-Johnson and Brock Bowers in his first go-around at the helm of the franchise. Telesco has also added a ton of money to the salary cap heading into next year's free agency cycle, as the Raiders have over $100 million to spend.
There is also the added bonus of Tom Brady being a part-owner of the Raiders, someone who could sway players to join the Silver and Black in next year's free agency. All told, despite the record, Las Vegas is in a great space to set themselves up for long-term success next offseason, and being sellers at the trade deadline will help them do just that.
There are some players who should be off limits, especially Maxx Crosby, a player all of Raider Nation would love to see in the Silver and Black for his entire career. Outside of Crosby, there are some veterans who should see significant interest at the trade deadline, specifically wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Jack Jones.
Both Jones and Meyers could help a playoff contender immediately, and both could net the Raiders some solid assets in return. Las Vegas should be very open to trades on November 5 as we see some big deals hopefully go down, and stacking draft picks and relieving the franchise of cap space should be Priority No. 1.