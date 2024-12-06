Sincere McCormick opens up about expanded Raiders role
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders' running game has been the worst in the NFL this season but is recently seeing some signs of life. Much of that is thanks to third-year running back Sincere McCormick.
He's had an expanded role in recent weeks due to injuries to Alexander Mattison and Zamir White. He's made the most of his opportunity and is averaging 5.7 yards a carry, which is much better than other Raiders running backs. He was rewarded an active roster spot for his effort and could see even more carries the rest of the season.
McCormick missed his entire rookie season due to an injury and didn't play last season due to Josh Jacobs taking the vast majority of the Raiders' carries, but he stayed focused despite not getting any playing time.
“During that process of healing, I had that mindset that I’m coming back and I’m going to be better than I was before. I was going to be healthier, stronger and faster,” McCormick said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “I knew I was going to be on the practice squad, but at the same time, I had Josh Jacobs here and some of the older guys like Brandon Bolden. … I was just learning from them and being able to see how they worked as pros.”
McCormick has the Raiders' attention and has five more games left to prove that he deserves a roster spot next season. He's well aware of this and is going to do everything he can to not take this moment for granted.
“I get a chance to showcase,” McCormick said. “It’s an opportunity that I’m ready for and that I’ve been ready for. I get a chance for the whole world to see me perform and put that on display. I’m excited for these next five games, and even leading up to next year.”