Solution to Raiders' kicker dilemma may actually be hiding on a UFL roster

The Las Vegas Raiders were not a kicker away from being a better team last year. But it didn't take into the offseason for John Spytek and Co. to end Daniel Carlson's tenure in the Silver and Black with the addition of veteran kicker Matt Gay, who knows new special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis.

But according to one source, the Raiders aren't planning on handing Gay the job. Instead, they'll be scouring prospects late on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft and utilizing the undrafted free agent market to add competition at the kicker position, which opens up a world of other choices for Las Vegas.

And while adding a fresh young leg is intriguing, even in an underwhelming college kicker class, a litiny of players at the position who already have professional experience are out there for the taking. That's right, I am talking about the UFL, which is chock full of kickers playing at a high level right now.

Las Vegas Raiders should keep an eye on several kickers performing well in the UFL

Before you poo-poo my idea, it should be noted that Brandon Aubrey, who just signed a four-year, $28 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys and is widely considered to be the best kicker in the league, found success with the UFL's Birmingham Stallions before ever playing an NFL snap.

Spytek even said during his pre-draft press conference that watching the UFL, and any kind of football, is part of the job description. So, surely, he and the pro scouting department have noticed that more than a few kickers are playing pretty lights out in this year's spring league.

Tanner Brown of the Louisville Kings is currently 12-for-13 (92.0%) and has made a 59-yarder this season. He went to UNLV for a year and spent time on numerous NFL offseason rosters and practice squads, including the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.

Matt McCrane, who was actually the Raiders' kicker back in 2018 whose release led to the team signing Carlson, is playing well this spring for the DC Defenders after numerous stints in the NFL. He's made 11 of 12 field goals and even knocked in a 60-yarder.

Tucker McCann of the St. Louis Battlehawks, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, is also off to a hot start. He has made good on 10 of his 11 field goal attempts this spring and connected on a 58-yarder in the season opener.

John Hoyland, who spent last offseason with the Baltimore Ravens, has made 9 of his 10 field goals for the Houston Gamblers, including a long of 59 yards. Michael Lantz, a USC product and currently of the Orlando Storm, has gone 8-for-9 to start the year and slid a 57-yarder through the uprights.

Yes, draft prospects like Trey Smack, Will Ferrin, Drew Stevens and Kansei Matsuzawa are all intriguing, and Las Vegas is doing its due diligence on those young prospects. But kicking is kicking, and the UFL has an especially strong class of players this spring.

Perhaps if the draft board doesn't tilt their way or the Raiders don't fall for any of the prospects in this draft, the Silver and Black will turn to their professional counterpart and employ the talents of a UFLer. After all, Spytek said he is always watching.