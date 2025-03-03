Starting caliber OL with ties to John Spytek hits free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders appear ready to have a very active free agency this offseason. Last offseason, general manager Tom Telesco only made a couple of moves in free agency but John Spyrek could go in a different direction.

Everything the Raiders have been doing this offseason has indicated that they plan to try and build a winner quickly. That could lead to an aggressive approach in free agency.

One early name to keep an eye on is offensive guard Alex Cappa. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals have released the veteran.

Cappa is a player to watch for the Raiders due to his ties to Spytek. The guard started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a third-round pick in 2018. He was a starting guard for their Super Bowl run in 2020 and started in 46 games for the team before moving on to the Bengals in 2022.

Cappa has started in 96 games over his career but struggled last season, which is why the Bengals are letting him go. He allowed eight sacks, which was tied for the most among guards.

He may no longer be a starting-caliber guard. While Spytek was part of the team that drafted him, he was also part of the team that didn't re-sign him. It's possible that the Buccaneers' front office wasn't as high on him after four seasons.

That could mean that Spytek doesn't have interest in bringing him to Las Vegas. The Raiders could use an upgrade at guard but Cappa might not be better than Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jordan Meredith and Dylan Parham. At most, he'd be a depth piece for the team.