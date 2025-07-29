The biggest early surprise in Raiders training camp that few saw coming

The Las Vegas Raiders made no shortage of changes to their offense this offseason after averaging just 18.2 points per game in 2024. Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty were certainly the headliners, as well as offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, but the Raiders also added a handful of wide receivers.

New general manager John Spytek drafted three wideouts in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, and they signed veteran players like Phillip Dorsett, Collin Johnson and Kyle Philips. Rookies Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech have garnered most of the hype at training camp.

However, Las Vegas kept a handful of wide receivers from last year on the roster, and new head coach Pete Carroll is giving them every chance to compete. Through a few days of padded practice, it seems like an unexpected Raiders receiver is making some noise.

Alex Bachman is catching attention at Raiders training camp

Alex Bachman, who has been with a handful of NFL teams in various capacities since going undrafted in 2019, has been a popular name thus far at training camp in Las Vegas. After spending the majority of last season on the practice squad, Bachman is making plays with the second team at camp.

On Sunday, quarterback Aidan O'Connell connected with Bachman for a touchdown, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden. Vegas Sports Today's Mike Dixon also reported on Tuesday that Bachman was able to hold on to a pass from O'Connell that had some serious heat to it.

Dixon went on to compare Bachman to former New England Patriots star receiverJulian Edelman, saying that Bachman could fill a similar role to Edelman in Kelly's offense because of how much the unit is emphasizing speed and space.

It is not just the reporters who are noticing Bachman, either. Carroll was asked during Tuesday's media availability about him and his continuing to show up big at training camp.

"I'm not ignoring that. He has been doing it throughout the offseason, and he's come to camp with the playmaking," Carroll said. "It's happening, you know, he's getting in the right spots. He's got really good quickness. He's fast. He's a fast kid."

Carroll also talked about how his lack of in-game NFL experience is not necessarily a mark against him, and that he is affecting the game in multiple ways.

"He's got a lot of experience in his background. He just hasn't played very much. I'm not holding that against him," Carroll said. "He's in the midst of all this stuff, and I see it too. I know. I see him. He's making plays every day, and we can count on him, and so it's a great sign. He's doing well in special teams, too."

Bachman being "counted on" by Carroll sounds like a great sign for the five-year veteran. He may just have three catches for 31 yards in his NFL career thus far, but perhaps that will change under Carroll this season, no matter how many new Raiders wideouts are in his way.

