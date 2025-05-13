The most unlikely team just saved the Raiders from a Week 1 nightmare

The Las Vegas Raiders always get the short end of the stick when it comes to the NFL schedule release. In what should be a fair exercise that constantly rotates and provides parity, the Silver and Black always seem to get screwed.

Whether it is a brutal stretch of road games against high caliber opponents, a lack of primetime matchups or having a disadvantage in terms of rest days, there is no shortage of ways for the league to manipulate the schedule against the Raiders.

However, this year may tell a different story. Las Vegas was reportedly set up for a brutal Week 1 matchup to begin the year, but an unlikely AFC West foe swooped in and fell on the grenade instead.

The Chiefs just saved the Raiders from a Week 1 nightmare

Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers were designated as the host team for the opening week matchup taking place in São Paolo, Brazil. The Raiders were supposed to be the team heading down to take on the Chargers in Week 1, but the Chiefs expressed more interest in the game and were awarded the opportunity to play, according to Matheus Pinheiro of ESPN Brasil.

"The Raiders were inclined to accept [the Brazil game]," Pinheiro reported. "But the Chiefs agreed when they were approached."

This is an unlikely turn of events for the Silver and Black, who will now play no international games next season. Most would view this as an advantage, and it is all thanks to their bitter rival.

RELATED: NFL lets Raiders know where they stand in AFC West with latest schedule leaks

While the official schedule will not be released until Wednesday evening, none of the games that the NFL has leaked involve the Raiders. This means that the team is playing in no marquee matchups and will likely have a relatively mundane schedule.

Las Vegas will take on their AFC West opponents twice each this season, as well as every team in the AFC South and NFC East. They will also take on the Bears, Patriots and Browns to fill out their slate of matchups.

The Raiders' strength of schedule is actually quite favorable this year because the AFC South was weak last season and the team is playing several other fourth place finishers from their respective divisions. This could lead the Silver and Black to shock the NFL this season.