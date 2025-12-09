The spark Pete Carroll needed might be appearing before Raiders' eyes

Make no mistake, Pete Carroll's job as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is in serious jeopardy. Reports continue to pile in from around the NFL landscape that the veteran head coach is on the hot seat, and where there is smoke, there is always fire.

At 2-11 with an 0-5 mark in the AFC West, it should come as no surprise that Carroll has no job security. Losing games is one thing, but getting blown out every week is another. Having a poorly constructed roster is one thing, but continually playing the wrong players is another.

Carroll just hasn't been able to get out of his own way this season, as he has proven to be a bit too prideful and stuck in his ways. His refusal to play the team's rookie class is the foremost example of this, as the group has performed well when given chances, but they have been hard to come by.

If Carroll wants to save his job, he needs to start there. Even though the team has been beaten soundly in the last two weeks, the growth of players like Jack Bech and Caleb Rogers is at least giving Raider Nation something to look forward to.

But Carroll has another spark appearing before his eyes, and he can't ignore it like he's done in the past if he wants to save his job. That spark is Shedrick Jackson, a precious franchise heirloom as the great-nephew of legendary Raiders running back Bo Jackson.

Shedrick Jackson could be spark for Raiders down the stretch

Shedrick Jackson was a star for Las Vegas during the preseason, but after being waived during initial roster cuts, he was made a priority to bring back on the practice squad. In Week 14's game against the Denver Broncos, Jackson was elevated to the active roster for just the second time this season.

He made the most of his opportunity. With the Raiders trailing 24-7 in the fourth quarter and Kenny Pickett in at quarterback, Carroll threw Jackson on the field for exactly two plays. On the second one, he caught a 25-yard pass up the seam in the end zone for his first career catch and touchdown.

Surely, his rapport with Pickett is a product of their playing with the second and third teams at practice, but they were able to capitalize against one of the NFL's best defenses as well. Carroll spoke about Jackson and his play after Sunday's game.

"Shedrick, that was -- we're rooting for the guy. He's been busting his tail the whole time he's been with us, and he's looked impressive," Carroll said. "He had probably the most standout preseason of the young guys, and so it's just been a matter of getting the opportunity. He didn't get a bunch of plays, but what he had he took advantage of, and he looked really good."

Jackson's big play comes as no surprise to Raider Nation for two reasons: One, he has the bloodline of a franchise icon, and two, as Carroll said, he starred during the preseason. His sluggo route shook a Seahawks defender out of his cleats, and he found his way into the end zone in preseason Week 1.

Although he was a solid contributor throughout the exhibition slate, the team opted for a veteran Amari Cooper instead, who almost immediately retired. Las Vegas also prioritized special teams studs at wide receiver like Justin Shorter and Alex Bachman for the active roster.

But with Bachman out, and rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr. dealing with an injury as well, Jackson finally got his opportunity this week. On Monday, Carroll spoke about Jackson's approach this season and what led up to his breakout game.

"Shedrick, we told him, Wednesday or whatever it was, that he had a chance to play, and I was really fired up for him to be able to tell him that," Carroll said. "You could just tell the uplift that had happened, ... It does make a difference, particularly late (in the season) when guys might cancel themselves out somewhat and think 'I'm not going to get a shot.' He really rose to the occasion and had a really impressive week of practice, and so we weren't hesitant to go to him or give him a chance, and that was really one of the favorite stories in the game. ... I was really happy for him."

Clearly, Jackson has a penchant for big plays, and this Raiders offense desperately needs a jolt as the 2025 NFL season winds down. If Bachman's injury is serious, or if the team finds itself with an open roster spot, Jackson should get the nod for the final four games of the campaign.

If Pickett is set to be under center as well, it makes a ton of sense to let these two keep exploring their connection on the field. As it pertains to Carroll, if he can keep finding -- and actually playing -- sparks like this, it may be enough to save his job, at least in the short term.