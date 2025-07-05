The story of the former Raiders QB who may have the worst stats in NFL history

Times have certainly been tough for the Las Vegas Raiders over the last several seasons. They've averaged just six wins per year over the last three campaigns, but there was a time that Raider Nation would have begged for a stretch like this.

From 2003 to 2009, the team went seven consecutive years without winning more than five games, including a brutal two-win season in 2006. The franchise went through five different head coaches in this span and eleven different starting quarterbacks, but none were able to turn things around.

One of these eleven quarterbacks, somehow, stands out above the rest in terms of poor statistical performance. In fact, he may have the worst stats of any quarterback in NFL history, and no, it's not JaMarcus Russell.

Former Raiders QB Andrew Walter may have the worst stats in NFL history

In the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders selected quarterback Andrew Walter. The Arizona State product was a huge prospect at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, and he had just broken John Elway's Pac-10 passing touchdowns record after two stellar seasons for the Sun Devils.

Despite being selected with the No. 69 overall pick, Walter did not play at all during his rookie season. Incumbent Kerry Collins remained the starter, and head coach Norv Turner relied on veteran Marques Tuiasosopo to be the team's backup.

Before the 2006 season, Walter was given the opportunity to compete for the starting job with free agent signing Aaron Brooks. Brooks came from the New Orleans Saints, where he recorded 19,156 passing yards, 120 touchdowns and just 84 interceptions over six seasons, as well as 1,410 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Though he initially lost the battle to Brooks, who was coming off a 3-10 season, Walter took over for him in each of the first two games. Brooks had fumbled two snaps on the team's opening drive in Week 2, so Walter entered the game and started the next seven contests. He performed so poorly, however, that Brooks turned around and replaced him in Week 11.

All told, Walter played in 15 NFL games across three seasons and was 2-7 as a starter. He threw for just three career touchdowns compared to 16 interceptions, and he fumbled 15 times, losing seven. He was also sacked on 14.3% of his dropbacks as a rookie for a total of 46 times in 12 games.

The Raiders never scored more than 20 offensive points with Walter starting or playing a majority of the snaps, and he averaged just 10.9 points per game. The team scored in single digits on seven occasions and was shut out twice with Walter under center.

After starting eight contests in the 2006 season, Walter never started another NFL game. He sat behind Daunte Culpepper and Josh McCown in 2007, and JaMarcus Russell in 2008. During his final nine NFL appearances, he threw for 0 touchdowns, eight interceptions and fumbled seven times.

To make matters worse, both All-Pro edge rusher Justin Tuck and Pro Bowl offensive lineman Richie Incognito were selected just a few picks after Walter in 2005. Serviceable quarterbacks like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matt Cassel and Kyle Orton were all taken later in the draft as well.

Injuries did derail Walter's career a bit, as he suffered a shoulder separation during his senior season at Arizona State, and he needed to get groin surgery after his rookie year. His coaches, being Norv Turner, second-stint Art Shell, Lane Kiffin and Tom Cable, were not much of a help either.

In terms of talent, Walter certainly had the potential to be a good quarterback, but no signal-caller could possibly thrive in this environment. The Raiders were a quarterback wasteland for so many years, and Walter was a casualty of this.