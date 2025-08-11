These 3 Raiders already made a case for a roster spot after the first preseason game

The Las Vegas Raiders battled the Seattle Seahawks to a tie in their first preseason game last Thursday. While there are a lot of things that need to be ironed out after the performance, there were several positives to build on.

A handful of players stood out last Thursday and are already making their case for a spot on the 53-man roster. Three players in particular looked like obvious active roster players, whether that is in Las Vegas or somewhere else in the NFL.

3 Raiders shined in preseason game against Seahawks

Dylan Laube, RB

With the disastrous performance of Ashton Jeanty, Laube excelled by averaging seven yards per carry and a touchdown. He put backups like Zamir White and Sincere McCormick on notice that he is coming for their jobs with his strong play.

Laube broke off a 24-yard run against the Seahawks, which was the longest run of the game for Las Vegas. Keeping his fumbling issues under control would also bolster his chances of making the roster. With Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert in the fold, however, it is unknown if the team keeps more than three running backs.

Shedrick Jackson, WR

Jackson caught all four of his targets, including a deep strike from Cam Miller where he essentially walked into the end zone. It was a great route by Jackson, and he was freed up thanks to a brilliant pump fake by Miller.

The race for the fifth or sixth receiver spot may be his to lose after one week of the preseason because no one produced as much as he did. Tommy Mellott could be his primary competition because Mellott is the only player fighting for a spot in the room who was drafted by the current regime.

Michael Barrett, LB

Barrett was the leading tackler for the Silver and Black on Thursday night in Seattle. He'll still have an uphill battle to make the roster, but with more games like this, he could pry his way into the rotation alongside Germaine Pratt and Elandon Roberts.

Being familiar with Pete Carroll makes Jamal Adams a mainstay, if healthy. Tommy Eichenberg, Devin White and Cody Lindenberg should all stick around as well, meaning Barrett has to make an impact in the next two preseason games, with the odds already stacked against him.

