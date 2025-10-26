These 3 Raiders have somehow earned extensions in a disastrous season

There hasn't been much to celebrate during the 2025 NFL season for the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only do they have a bottom-five record in the league and they're winless against the AFC West, but several of their offseason investments have provided no return.

Fortunately, the team doesn't have a lot of money tied up in the future. According to Over the Cap, the Raiders have the second-most salary cap space available in each of the next two years, so there is at least hope for a brighter future.

The crux of reaching that brighter future will be perfectly intertwining smart financial and personnel decisions. Despite a lackluster 2025 campaign, at best, these three Raiders have earned an extension from Las Vegas' front office.

These 3 Raiders have proven themselves worthy of an extension

1. Eric Stokes, CB

Stokes signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Raiders this offseason, and he's having the best season of his career. He's been targeted just 20 times in six games and given up nine catches for 103 yards and no scores, while relinquishing a passer rating of just 61.0 when he's thrown at.

He's also broken up three passes, made 15 tackles, including one for a loss, and only missed one tackle in 2025. Stokes is still just 26 years old, so a 2-3 year deal at around $10 million annually could make sense, as he seems to be, at the worst, a long-term high-end No. 2 cornerback.

2. Jamal Adams, LB

Adams also signed a prove-it deal with Las Vegas, and he's done exactly that. Although he's played just under half of the team's snaps, he's been their best coverage linebacker and can wreak havoc against the run and as a pass-rusher.

Through seven contests, he's recorded 21 tackles, including two for a loss, as well as 1.0 sacks and two quarterback hits. Adams just turned 30, so his outlook is a bit different, but he could land a two-year deal that earns him between $5 million and $6 million per year.

3. Tre Tucker, WR

This one may be jumping the gun a bit, as Tucker is not set to be a free agent until 2027. But he's made strides this year that would indicate he's a viable No. 2 wide receiver in the NFL, and his team-leading 29 catches for 389 yards and four touchdowns all back this up.

If the Raiders get out ahead of this one, not only would they save some money, but they'd potentially save themselves from a Jakobi Meyers-like headache next year. Tucker would likely be happy with a three-year deal that pays between $12-$15 million right now, and there's a chance he'd outplay it.