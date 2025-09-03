These 3 unheralded Raiders hold the keys to victory in Week 1 against Patriots

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, at least within the fan base. While the national pundits are not as high on them as Raider Nation is, the organization has made enough moves this offseason to make the Silver and Black a very intriguing team this year.

Geno Smith is a significant upgrade at the quarterback position, as is new head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll is taking over for Antonio Pierce at the helm of the Raiders, and as a former Super Bowl-winning coach, he is the most experienced leader that the franchise has had in quite some time.

Then there is running back Ashton Jeanty, an absolute playmaking machine, who is another huge upgrade at an incredibly important position. He will give the Raiders the kind of rushing attack that can help free up talented pass-catchers like Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers in the passing game.

But it is three unheralded new Raiders that could be the keys to victory in the team's matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

3 key players in Raiders' Week 1 matchup with Patriots

1. Thomas Booker IV was not just a throw-in part of the trade with Eagles

In early August, Las Vegas traded cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles for Thomas Booker IV. At the time, the trade did not bring much fanfare, but he has steadily worked his way up the depth chart. He also comes from an organization that is fresh off thumping the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The Raiders have tried multiple options at defensive tackle over the past few seasons, and Booker being listed as a starter on the unofficial depth chart before Week 1 is a sign that they plan to utilize him in a big way on Sunday. Booker only had 18 tackles in 2024, but he is a young and talented player.

New England has a strong backfield, comprised of Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson. Former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will utilize both in the run game on Sunday as the Patriots' new offensive coordinator.

If Booker can get pressure up front, it should free Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce coming off the edge, making life very difficult for second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

2. Jeremy Chinn should bring stability to the Raiders defensive backfield

Another new addition to the Raiders' defense is Jeremy Chinn, a veteran safety who was recently with the Washington Commanders. Chinn is fresh off a 117-tackle season for the Commanders, who shocked the NFL landscape by making it to the NFC Championship Game with a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels in 2024.

Chinn is entering his sixth NFL season, and at only 27 years old, still has a lot of good football left in him. He has racked up over 100 tackles in three of his five seasons in the league, and if he can stay healthy, he bolsters a position group that the Raiders have had some big-time turnover at over the past few seasons.

The Raiders' defensive backfield has long been an issue, and the hope is that some of the new faces can help them be a bit more aggressive in the secondary this season. There is no questioning the kind of pass rush that Las Vegas should be able to produce in 2025, but the franchise has struggled with forcing turnovers in years past. Luckily, Chinn has five fumble recoveries and three interceptions since coming into the league.

3. Rookie WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. looks like an explosive playmaker

Last season, we saw the emergence of rookie tight end Brock Bowers, the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This season, a new rookie pass-catcher could emerge for the Silver and Black, and that player is wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., who stands 6-foot-5 and runs a 4.3 40-yard dash.

With Bowers and Michael Mayer, the Raiders have a strong two-man attack at the tight end spot, something offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is going to utilize. Jakobi Meyers is coming off a 1,000-yard season in his second year with the Silver and Black, and Las Vegas also has Tre Tucker returning, as well as Amari Cooper coming back to the franchise at the wide receiver spot.

However, with his size and speed, Thornton Jr. is someone to keep an eye on this Sunday against the Patriots. Whether it is for a jump-ball in the end zone, or beating someone deep with his elite speed, Kelly is going to help find a way to utilize his unique skillset, making him a player that could swing this game in the Raiders' favor in Week 1.

