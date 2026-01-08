These 5 Raiders committed disappearing acts during frustrating 2025 season

Nothing from the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason indicated that they were in for a 3-14 campaign during the 2025 NFL season. Hindsight is always 20-20, but there was no reason to believe that the team was going to be so uncompetitive under Pete Carroll.

Looking back, one problem was bad coaching decisions and players not living up to their contracts. Another aspect was John Spytek letting too many of the Raiders' best players leave in free agency and not replacing them adequately. But one factor was also that several players simply disappeared.

Whether they performed well last season and weren't able to match it this year, or they started the preseason and the year like gangbusters and tapered off, Las Vegas, the entertaining city that it is, had a few disappearing acts on the roster.

These Raiders either fell off or never showed up in brutal 2025 season

1. DJ Glaze

Glaze had an incredible rookie season, especially for a third-rounder. The Raiders banked on him keeping up that level of play, but he gave up 10 sacks in 2025, compared to just 3 in 2024. His penalty and pressure numbers were down on basically the same snap count, but sacks are backbreaking.

2. Tre Tucker

Tucker was a curious case. In six games with Jakobi Meyers, he caught 24 passes for 356 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 11 games without him, Tucker mustered just 33 catches for 330 yards and one score. Clearly, Tucker did not thrive with the extra attention on him, and he fell off completely after the bye.

3. Jamal Adams

Adams made several big plays in the preseason and early in the year, and fans got their hopes up about the potential impact he could have. But he disappeared for a big stretch of the season, failing to play 50% of the defensive snaps or make a difference until a strong showing in the finale.

4. Malcolm Koonce

Koonce looked like his old self in Week 1, as he recorded a sack and two run stops against the New England Patriots. Then he went nine straight games without a sack. He rebounded well at the end of the year, but he was a ghost for over half of the season when Las Vegas needed him.

5. Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Thornton Jr. was a fourth-round rookie, so fans probably shouldn't have gotten their hopes up. But after tons of training camp hype, a big play to end the preseason and three solid games to begin the campaign, he caught just 5 passes for 41 yards after Week 3. Here's hoping for a big offseason step.