These 5 Raiders could become first-time Pro Bowlers during the 2025 NFL season

Given their struggles in recent years, the Las Vegas Raiders have not been well-represented at the Pro Bowl. When it comes down to it, however, the Pro Bowl voting is a popularity contest, with equal thirds of the vote coming from fans, coaches and players.

Still, it's meaningful for a player to say they went to a Pro Bowl, even if the event has given up the facade of playing an actual football game. For some players, being on the ballot can even be quite meaningful, financially speaking.

Under head coach Pete Carroll, and with the air of credibility he carries, Las Vegas is in line to win more games this season. A push for a playoff spot is not out of the question either, so some Raiders players could get noticed on a national scale and could even become first-time Pro Bowlers.

Raiders could have several first-time Pro Bowlers in 2025

Dylan Parham, LG

Amid the uncertainty there has been on the Raiders' interior offensive line, Parham is locked in as the starting left guard. Pro Football Focus graded him highly at right guard last season, but he played on the left side during his first two campaigns. Seemingly, though, the transition has been seamless.

During the offseason, Chris Trappaso of CBS Sports also touted Parham as an under-the-radar breakout player as he heads into a contract year. Parham is the definition of a dark horse Pro Bowl candidate, but a path for him exists if the Raiders' offense is high-level in 2025.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, RG

After moving between center and left guard as a rookie last year, Powers-Johnson is now in line to start at right guard in 2025. Versatility was one of his calling cards coming out of Oregon, so he's a potential future Pro Bowler regardless of where he ultimately settles in long-term.

If the Raiders have the type of ground game they expect to have in 2025, multiple offensive linemen will get noticed. Powers-Johnson might still be a year away from being a perennial Pro Bowler, but if he lands as an alternate, he could end up making the trip to the festivities next February.

Ashton Jeanty, RB

Speaking of the Raiders' ground game, Jeanty is the centerpiece of it, and he will be fed like a workhorse running back right out of the gate as a rookie. His prowess in both the running and passing game should be on full display in Chip Kelly's offense this season.

A rookie running back making the Pro Bowl is rare. But if Jeanty gets the kind of touch volume he's expected to get and he produces in-kind, he will be impossible for voters to ignore. Plus, he's a fan favorite, which certainly does not hurt his case.

Kolton Miller, LT

Miller has been through a lot since being the first draft pick of the second Jon Gruden era in 2018. He has been as steady as it gets, posting an overall PFF grade in the top-15 among offensive tackles in four straight seasons.

Among AFC offensive tackles, two-time Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater being out for the season opens the door for someone fresh to earn the honor this year. If Miller emerges on the national radar, in line with the Raiders being better, he could easily fill that void.

Daniel Carlson, K

Somehow, as a sign of the discrepancy between the two honors, Carlson has been a two-time All-Pro, and he has never been a Pro Bowler. But with the Raiders lined up to have a more prolific offense, Kevin Patra of NFL.com has tabbed him as a candidate to change that this year.

Earning a Pro Bowl nod this year would be extra significant for Carlson. He is entering the final year of his contract, and he'd surely like to be one of the highest-paid kickers in the league again. Carlson also has a $100,000 bonus tied to being voted to the Pro Bowl.

As Patra noted, Justin Tucker no longer being part of the equation opens up the kicker spot on the AFC Pro Bowl roster for the first time in a while. Carlson could very well fill it this year, for somehow the first time in his career.

