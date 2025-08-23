These 5 Raiders players are fighting for their NFL lives in preseason finale

The Las Vegas Raiders needed to make countless changes this offseason as they turned the page from the Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco era. Now, with Pete Carroll and John Spytek in charge, the team has been largely overhauled in just a few short months.

While the team's new leadership has tinkered with the roster throughout OTAs and training camp, after Saturday's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, they will have to make some difficult decisions.

On Tuesday, the Raiders will have to announce their initial 53-man roster, cutting almost 40 players who have been in the building all summer. These five Raiders are far from locks to make the roster in Las Vegas, so they'll be fighting for their NFL lives in the preseason finale on Saturday.

Raiders have several players fighting for their NFL lives in final preseason game

1. Phillip Dorsett, WR

Dorsett was a good receiver in his day, and he is a Super Bowl champion. However, he is a bit lost in the shuffle in the Raiders' wide receiver room and could easily be on the outside looking in. He did not play last season and played only two games in 2023, so at almost 33, he may be on his way out.

2. Marquez Callaway, WR

Callaway was also a good receiver in his prime, and he is still just 27 years old. However, he got to Las Vegas late and has not been able to make up ground in the wide receiver battle. After playing just five games in the last two years and being cut numerous times, the Raiders may be his last chance.

3. JT Woods, CB

Woods was a third-round pick in 2020, but spent just two seasons with the Chargers before being waived. He has since bounced around several practice squads and looks to be out of position to make the roster in Las Vegas. If he is indeed waived, then he may not find another home in the NFL.

4. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE

Okwuegbunam has actually had a solid preseason for the Silver and Black, but he is likely out of luck with the Raiders' loaded tight end room. This distinction is more about him proving he can prove to be a rosterable depth player, or if he'll remain a practice-squad-level player for the rest of his career.

5. Jaylon Smith, LB

Smith has endured some epic highs and lows in his football career, but he is a likely cut candidate in an experienced Raiders linebacker room. Once a Pro Bowler, Smith did not play in 2024 and has played just one game since the end of 2022, so he may well be at the end of his rope.

