These 7 stats from Raiders' disappointing 2025 season just don't seem real

The Las Vegas Raiders should already be wiping the slate clean after a dismal 2025 NFL season. The sting from the 3-14 campaign is still fresh, but with so much to look forward to this offseason in a post-Pete Carroll era, all eyes should be on the future.

But we're going to hit the rewind button for just a second here. The Raiders did a lot of things poorly this season, and when a team winds up with the No. 1 pick in April's draft, there is a reason for it. However, these stats for Las Vegas from this past year simply don't seem real. They're that bad.

These 7 pitiful stats from Raiders' 2025 season just don't seem real

1. 32nd in time possession

Las Vegas had a hard time controlling the football this season, and it showed in the stats. Not only did they finish dead last in the league in time of possession, averaging just 27 minutes and 51 seconds of offensive time per game, but they only won the time of possession battle six times in 17 contests.

Playing five more entire quarters of football than the offense isn't ideal, but that is what the Raiders' defense dealt with in 2025. The defense certainly could have held up better, but the offense practically never gave them a break.

2. Last in rushing yards (and touchdowns)

Ashton Jeanty was supposed to fix Las Vegas' league-worst rushing attack. But they put Brennan Carroll in charge of the offensive line and the run game, and that was that. The Raiders finished 32nd in the league in both rushing yards and touchdowns this season, hitting even lower lows than in 2024.

Making matters worse is the fact that Las Vegas ran for only five touchdowns, and the next lowest team ran for nine. The Raiders' 1,317 team rushing yards are 276 yards fewer than the next-worst team. This was a historically bad unit led by a generationally talented running back. Confounding.

3. 14.2 points per game

Scoring points is hard in the NFL. But not as hard as Las Vegas made it look in 2025. This offense never eclipsed 30 points and only scored over 25 points one time, which was in an overtime game. They were held to 10 or fewer points on seven occasions, and twice they were shut out.

The Cleveland Browns were the closest to the Raiders in terms of scoring offense, averaging 16.4 points per game. Once again, a historically bad offense despite having some legitimate talent throughout.

4. 64 sacks allowed

More on Brennan Carroll's incompetence: Las Vegas led the NFL in sacks allowed, giving up nearly four per game. Geno Smith, Kenny Pickett and Aidan O'Connell were brought down a combined 64 times, four more than any other team in the league.

Yes, the Raiders' offensive line was littered with injuries for portions of the year. But even fully healthy, this unit didn't help to keep any of the quarterbacks upright. Las Vegas lost 47 more yards due to sacks than any other team in the league as well.

5. Six game streak of 4+ sacks allowed and less than 75 rushing yards

Are you starting to sense a theme? This offensive line was disastrous both in terms of pass-blocking and run-blocking. This whole list is an indictment of Brennan Carroll. But this unbelievable stat wraps it all up and puts a bow on things to show just how bad the group was.

The Raiders actually went nine straight games without rushing for 75 yards, and had 12 such games overall. But Las Vegas was spared the four sacks in one game that would have kept this streak alive much longer, even though four sacks were practically their average.

6. 19 interceptions

Including Pickett's two interceptions, the Raiders threw a whopping 19 picks in 2025. 17 of them, of course, were Geno Smith's, as he led the league by two interceptions despite missing two games and leaving a handful of them early.

Turnovers were backbreaking for Las Vegas throughout the campaign, and Smith had a knack for having them deep in the Raiders' territory. They also came in bunches for the veteran quarterback, as he threw nine in the first five games.

7. Ashton Jeanty: 975 rushing yards. 815 yards after contact.

This stat comes courtesy of Pro Football Focus and serves as evidence of just how special Jeanty is. The No. 6 overall pick still led the entire rookie class in rushing yards, despite having by far the worst run-blocking and overall offensive situation. He never got to the line of scrimmage without being hit.

Jeanty forced 61 missed tackles this year, too, proving to be one of the most elusive runners in the league and the ultimate litmus test for whether people just look at the box score or if they are actually watching what transpires during games.