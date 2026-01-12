The Las Vegas Raiders are embarking on a pivotal offseason for the future of the franchise. If they nail every decision, the organization, team and fan base could reap the benefits for a decade. That is how critical the next handful of decisions are over the following months.

John Spytek's checklist is lengthy, as he'll first need to find the Raiders' next head coach by working closely with minority owner Tom Brady. Then, that trio will need to assess the current roster before free agency and pick a franchise quarterback, as well as numerous things, in this coming April's draft.

Maxx Crosby's future in Las Vegas is also a massive elephant in the room, as it is unknown who wants what. Does Crosby want to stay with the Raiders? Do the Silver and Black value him more than a handful of draft picks? A cost-benefit analysis certainly needs to be made in the Raiders' front office.

Projected Lions-Maxx Crosby trade idea could get Raiders fans on board

A bidding war would ensue the minute that Crosby asks for a trade or is made available, so Las Vegas could dangle him as bait for any prospective teams. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together several trade package ideas for Crosby, and one with the Detroit Lions might be too good to refuse.

Collecting two future first-rounders seems like the baseline for Crosby, but the Raiders getting two premier Day 3 picks is a nice added benefit. If the Raiders turn Crosby's 2026 salary into a signing bonus, they could maybe even force the Lions' hand and pry a third-rounder from them.

Paying Crosby is an absolute must this offseason, as the team needs to hit its cash spending floor. But if they could get his salary off the books and clear salary cap space while also making him a more attractive trade candidate to other teams, they could increase the bidding, and therefore the return.

Born an hour outside of Detroit and at least presumed to have grown up a Lions fan, Crosby has said before that he still has family in Michigan. As far as trade destinations, this could be quite a homecoming for Crosby and a place he may actually prefer to go.

Detroit desperately needs to add pass-rush help opposite Aidan Hutchinson with Al-Quadin Muhammad, and they are firmly in a championship window. Adding Crosby could be the missing piece for their defense, which needs talent and reliability at all three levels.

Crosby may very well want to stay in Las Vegas, and the Raiders could oblige. But the smoke seems to be building in regards to his departure, so if Crosby is truly on his way out the door, the Silver and Black need to hold him for a king's ransom like this. Or perhaps more.