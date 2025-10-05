This Raiders coach should lose his job after embarrassing Week 5 showing

Despite there being plenty of optimism this offseason as Pete Carroll and John Spytek took over the franchise, the Las Vegas Raiders are not a good football team during the 2025 NFL season. This much was clear during the team's 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, dropping them to 1-4.

While the offense certainly shoulders its share of the blame, and the defense has been inconsistent, the special teams play has also been abhorrent through five weeks. The team already made several special teams miscues in Weeks 3 and 4 against the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

Those problems reared their ugly head once again against the Colts on Sunday, as this facet of the game did nothing to help out a struggling offense or defense. In fact, they were a net negative, once again, and changes need to be made.

Raiders need to part ways with special teams coach Tom McMahon

Their first big mistake happened early in the game, as the Colts ran a kickoff back for a touchdown. It ended up not counting, as it was called back for a holding penalty. But after watching the replay, it became clear that, although the Indianapolis player did hold, it did not affect the outcome of the play.

Then, in the second quarter, the Raiders gave up a blocked punt. Not only did this gift the Colts the ball on the Las Vegas eight-yard line, but punter A.J. Cole, who signed a four-year, $15.8 million extension this offseason, got hurt and had to leave the field.

Later in the contest, safety Tristin McCollum got a roughing the kicker call against Colts kicker Spencer Shrader. This is not only a personal foul, but it also injured Shrader, and it showed just how undisciplined this group is on special teams. Carlson also missed his third field goal of the year.

Players make bad plays on special teams all the time, and not all of these miscues can be attributed directly to Tom McMahon's coaching. But when the struggles occur in every aspect of special teams, multiple players are making mistakes and they persist for several weeks, it's a coaching issue.

In Week 3, the Raiders gave up a long kick return on the opening play of the game and relinquished a punt return for a touchdown. In Week 4, Las Vegas lost because its game-winning field goal attempt was blocked.

McMahon has been a good special teams coach for the Raiders since arriving with Josh McDaniels and Co. in 2022. But this is a disturbing pattern developing in Las Vegas, and whatever is happening right now is not working. It may be best for the Silver and Black to start fresh on special teams.

