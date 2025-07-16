The Las Vegas Raiders are not alone in their second-round pick being unsigned as training camp in 2025 approaches.

Most NFL teams do not have their second-round picks under contract as NFL training camp approaches in the 2025 offseason. This is a unique situation started by the Houston Texans, who signed wide receiver Jayden Higgins to a fully guaranteed deal, making it the first of that type for a second-rounder in the history of the NFL.

Well, the Raiders are being impacted by this, as Jack Bech, their second-round pick, is not signed either. This could not only back Bech into a corner, but it could continue giving opportunities to another rookie wide receiver on the Raiders right now.

Jack Bech is unsigned approaching training camp

July 17th is when rookies report to training camp, and if Bech is unsigned by then, he simply will not be allowed to participate without a deal. This is a pretty tough situation, as the NFL Draft was all the way back in April, and most of the second round is still without deals.

But this could continue to benefit rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Thornton has been impressing all offseason, and with Bech not being allowed to participate without a deal, the explosive Thornton has that much more of an opportunity to shine and get on the field very early on in his NFL career.

Dont'e Thornton ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine and is 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds. His blend of size and speed is truly something to behold, so Thornton could end up becoming a key part of the offense along with some of the other young weapons they have.

RELATED: Raiders keeping close eye on Chargers mess they can’t afford to replicate

The Raiders tried to erase the past this offseason, yet again, as they've got a new front office and coaching staff, but it's veteran head coach Pete Carroll who is running the show, and Carroll is a proven winner. Furthermore, the team traded for quarterback Geno Smith and may have two high-end talents on offense in Brock Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

Jakobi Meyers is still in the mix, so when looking at the Raiders' depth chart on this side of the ball, Jack Bech could get buried quickly the longer he goes without a deal.

It's a brutal situation, no matter how you slice it, for Bech and the Raiders, but Dont'e Thornton could end up being a huge winner from this situation as the rest of the offseason progresses.