This young Raider must bounce back in Week 2 for a fighting chance against Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders edged out a victory in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season against the New England Patriots. Many thought it was a good win at the time, but it already looks better just a week later after the Patriots won in Week 2.

Las Vegas pulled out a win despite lacking in several key aspects of the game. Coverage in the secondary was not quite as sticky as it could have been, and the offensive line struggled, primarily with run-blocking, but in pass protection at times as well.

Things will not be any easier as the Los Angeles Chargers come to town in Week 2, so somebody other than Kolton Miller will have to step up on the offensive line for the Raiders. This one player, in particular, sticks out as one who will need to bounce back for Las Vegas to have a fighting chance.

Raiders' DJ Glaze must perform better in Week 2 against Chargers

Right tackle DJ Glaze was a revelation for the Silver and Black in 2024, as the third-round pick ascended into the starting lineup almost immediately. Across 17 games, which included 14 starts, he earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 66.1, which was in the upper-middle pack of the league.

In Week 1 of this season, however, he struggled tremendously against New England. Patriots edge rusher Harold Landry III had a field day primarily lining up against Glaze, recording 2.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits.

Overall, Glaze gave up four pressures and earned a PFF grade of just 48.2 last Sunday. He was also penalized twice in the contest, so he will have to shore things up before facing the Chargers on Monday.

With his likely matchups being Bud Dupree and Khalil Mack, some could argue that this is an even taller task for the young player. Both matchups featured experienced veterans with a track record of success, so Glaze must step up to meet their level.

Thankfully, neither player performed well last week, as their respective PFF grades of 52.3 and 54.3 were not only below average, but 16th and 14th on their own defense out of 19 players. They still combined for four pressures, a quarterback hit and a batted pass, but this was not their best work.

Still, they will be a handful for Glaze, who absolutely needs to answer the call on Monday against the Chargers. Perhaps he will be better with Alex Cappa beside him at right guard in place of an injured Jackson Powers-Johnson, but regardless, the Raiders need better answers from their second-year starter to have a shot at an improbable upset.

