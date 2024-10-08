Timeline for Tom Brady's Raiders ownership approval revealed
By Austin Boyd
At this point, the Las Vegas Raiders' front office looks like it could use all the help it can get. That help may be in the form of a future Hall of Fame quarterback.
It's been known for over a year that Tom Brady was planning on buying a portion of the Raiders and he's hit several roadblocks along the way. However, it looks like a resolution could be happening soon. According to the Washington Post's Mark Maske, Brady is "progressing toward a potential approval vote."
Maske noted that while the deal isn't done quite yet, the NFL owners are finally eager to see it happen. The owners are likely more interested now considering they've barred Brady from playing and limited his access as a broadcaster.
Regardless, it sounds like this deal could be done next week or December at the latest. This should be good news for the Raiders as faith in owner Mark Davis is at an all-time low. He clearly doesn't have a great grasp on football operations and continues to hire the wrong people to run his team.
Perhaps Brady and his wealth of football knowledge will help. That said, it remains to be seen how involved he'll be. He could merely just hang out in the background and get involved in some events. He may not want to touch any of the football operations.
Brady is about as competitive as any person in human history so it's hard to imagine he'll want to sit back and watch a team that he has a stake in continuously making the wrong football decisions. At worst, he should be a strong advisor to Davis and he has no reason to be a yes man. If Davis isn't going to fix the Raiders, perhaps Brady could be the savior the franchise has been desperate for.