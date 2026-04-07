Timing of Raiders' meeting with Fernando Mendoza should capture fans attention

Tuesday will represent a pivotal day for the future of the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, the franchise has had a strong offseason, with their latest move being to bring in four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed with the team last Thursday.

The timing of that signing led to questions about projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza's future in Las Vegas. While there were attempts to read between the lines since the deal came the day after Indiana's Pro Day, it is clear that the front office always planned to sign Cousins as the veteran.

On Tuesday, Mendoza will have his official 30 visit with the Raiders. The timing of that decision should be more interesting to the fanbase, as it will also mark the beginning of the offseason workout program under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

Las Vegas Raiders' choice to host Fernando Mendoza on first day of offseason program is probably intentional

Mendoza, who has been projected as the No. 1 overall pick seemingly since the moment the Raiders landed the selection, has reportedly gotten a head start on learning Kubiak's playbook, as he has apparently been working with Brian Griese this offseason.

He is now set to have the opportunity to meet the roster that many expect to be his future teammates. Mendoza is set to visit Las Vegas' facility on Tuesday, the same day that the franchise begins its offseason workout program, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also noted that this is Mendoza's only scheduled visit, something that should come as no surprise. While the team has not publicly stated its plans for the No. 1 overall pick, there have been more than enough signs that they are zeroing in on the quarterback prospect.

The Raiders have no long-term solution under center, and Mendoza is, far and away, the best signal-caller in this year's draft class, no matter how much Dan Orlovsky tries to convince fans otherwise. He will now have a chance to meet not only the front office and coaching staff, but also his teammates.

Las Vegas' moves this offseason have always seemed geared towards setting Mendoza up for success in the long-term. The front office's decision to bring him on a day when most of the players should be back in the building is yet another step in that direction.

Now, in addition to getting a head start on learning the system he will play in, the young quarterback will also get to learn more about the players he will share a locker room with. It would be pretty hard to fathom that this was merely a coincidence.