Tom Brady details what his day-to-day role with Raiders looks like

It's time for another round of our favorite monthly game: What Does Tom Brady Do For The Raiders?

Ever since Brady came on in an ownership role, fans have wondered about how he's contributing to the day-to-day decision making process. The final calls are obviously made by John Spytek and Pete Caroll (right?!), but Brady's obviously not being left in the dark about much.

And on the heels of a report that Brady supposedly discouraged the team from going after Sam Darnold in free agency, he recently sat down with the Raiders' team reporter to talk a little about what his role entails. It is, if you can believe it, still extremely vague. It's almost like he played for Bill Belichick for 20 years.

Tom Brady downplays his role in Raiders' decision making process

"Well, I'm just a limited partner, so Mark's the boss," he said. "And then Pete does his job and Spy does his job and, I think, we trust them to make the right decisions. I'm there as a great sounding board for anything they want to do ... I've loved it. And, again, just trying to contribute in the ways that I can to help the team be the best they can be, on and off the field. We've got a great group of people. I love Mark. He's done an incredible job getting the team to Vegas, getting the stadium built."

We're really never going to know, are we? The article even goes on to talk about how Brady was not all that interested in talking about what his day-to-day roles actually are, which is totally normal and definitely not at all weird or suspicious. The only thing the article refers to him as – in terms of his Raiders' era – is a 'sounding board' which could mean approximately 10,000 different things.

At this point, the mystery of it all is becoming a fun little bit. Maybe once he sees how Darnold performs with the Seahawks, he'll be way more interested in taking credit for the decision. Or maybe we'll just play What Does Tom Brady Do For The Raiders once a month for the rest of our lives.