Tom Brady’s handpicked quarterback shines during Raiders' first preseason action

The Las Vegas Raiders completed their first preseason game on Thursday night, and it was an up-and-down day for the offense. Geno Smith got the start but quickly exited, with Aidan O’Connell replacing him for the majority of the game.

O’Connell did not have his best night, and he left the door wide open for Cam Miller, a sixth-round pick from North Dakota State, to compete for the backup job. Miller played almost all of the fourth quarter, completing six of seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

He led the Raiders on a game-tying field goal drive with just over a minute left on the clock. After a quick defensive stop, Miller put the Raiders back in field goal range once again, but a blocked kick ultimately ended the game in a tie.

Tom Brady’s handpicked QB Cam Miller has strong Raiders debut

Many expected the Raiders to select a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they passed on the likes of Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Shough and more. Jalen Milroe was commonly mocked to the Raiders as well, but the team passed on him in favor of Jack Bech in Round 2.

Instead, they waited until Round 6 to draft a passer and went with Miller at pick No. 215. And while Tom Brady stayed out of the draft process for the most part, Miller was one of the few quarterbacks he endorsed, according to Dan Pompei of The Athletic.

While it’s not known exactly how much Brady liked Miller during the pre-draft process, it’s clear that there is a lot of love in the building for the two-time FCS champion. He doesn't have great size, and his arm talent is very average, but he is an effective runner, and his legs allow him to make plays outside of the pocket. His best play of the night was on a sluggo down the field to Shedrick Jackson for a 41-yard touchdown.

No one should overreact to a few throws in Week 1 of the preseason, but Miller did show some playmaking ability and led his team on some big drives late in the contest. He still has quite a bit of distance to make up in the race to become the No. 2 quarterback in Las Vegas, however.

But there is something unique about Miller that makes him a worthwhile project. Don’t be surprised if Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly give Miller more snaps in Week 2 of the preseason after a strong outing on Thursday.

While no one is expecting him to be the next Tom Brady or even a starting quarterback in the NFL, Miller’s impressive debut in Seattle has definitely raised eyebrows, and now, fans are all anxiously waiting to see what he does next week against the San Francisco 49ers.

