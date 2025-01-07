Tom Brady to be part of Raiders HC search: Who could he want to hire?

The Las Vegas Raiders finally made the tough decision of firing head coach Antonio Pierce. They didn't give him all the tools he needed to succeed but the team couldn't ignore his obvious deficiencies.

Now that the Raiders have fired their second coach in two years, they can't afford to get the next one wrong. Luckily, it doesn't sound like the same group will be making all the decisions this time around. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tom Brady is expected to be involved in the process of finding the next head coach.

Raiders limited owner Tom Brady is expected to be part of a collaborative committee to interview head coaching candidates and support team owner Mark Davis, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/0xyl0kAYv3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2025

Many are already starting to link former Tennessee Titans Mike Vrabel to the job. He played with Brady for years on the New England Patriots and the two have maintained a relationship.

It's very possible that he could be the coach the Raiders covet. He has a proven track record of success and his alpha personality will help win over a locker room that was very supportive of Pierce.

However, Brady isn't just going to hire his buddy. There are plenty of coaches out there he could push for. Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores also worked with Brady on the Patriots. Similar to Vrabel, he had success as a head coach but couldn't get along with ownership and was fired.

Brady may also prefer to push for a coach with an offensive background. The Raiders need a quarterback and it's always a gamble having a defensive-minded head coach charged with developing a quarterback.

It's easy to see Brady being into the idea of the Raiders hiring Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen. The latter could be an interesting name to watch. Though he wasn't with the Buccaneers while Brady was there, he still has a lot of connections in that building. He can get some really good insight on the coach.

Vrabel is likely the favorite but it's far from a guarantee that he'll be the Raiders' head coach in 2025.