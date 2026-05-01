Tom Flores passing the torch to Fernando Mendoza will give Raiders fans chills

To the average NFL fan, it was a foregone conclusion that Fernando Mendoza replica jerseys would be littered throughout the crowd at Las Vegas Raiders games next year, and that they would don the number 15. But to Mendoza, that couldn't be assumed. He had to earn it. Or he needed a blessing.

Players have come through Oakland, Los Angeles or Las Vegas and worn No. 15 for the Silver and Black. Jeff Hostetler and Michael Crabtree did. Even guys like Gardner Minshew, Matt Flynn, Kenny Pickett, Nelson Agholor, Johnnie Lee Higgins and Jaylon Smith did. They did without batting an eye.

So, in his mind, why couldn't Mendoza?

To further prove just how one-of-one this young quarterback is, Mendoza told reporters during his introductory press conference that, because of his reverence for the great Tom Flores and his being unsure if he's earned the right, Mendoza didn't want to assume that he'd be handed No. 15.

And he wasn't. But Flores himself passed the torch to Mendoza and gave him his blessing in a way that will make every member of Raider Nation feel something.

Every Las Vegas Raiders fan needs to read Tom Flores blessing' for Fernando Mendoza to wear No. 15

Raiders.com's Paul Gutierrez wrote a tremendous column about this changing of the guard, as he spoke with both Flores and Mendoza about the moment. And Flores seemed to have no hesitations about letting Mendoza wear the number that he once wore.

"He deserves my blessing. Because if he's not the real deal, I don't know what the hell I'm doing," Flores laughed. "He's perfect. He can make every throw. He can make the plays. What can't he do? He does it all. He's fun to watch. ... Plus, he's a good-looking kid. Like me."

Mendoza did not take this privilege lightly, either. According to Gutierrez, he was dead serious about needing the blessing and earning the number. And Mendoza was so serious that he almost couldn't take Flores' joke.

"He's more handsome than me," Mendoza said, deadpanned (via Gutierrez). "But, it speaks to the testament of once a Raider, always a Raider. Of how involved the alumni is. And I'm so blessed to be a part of this organization. I can't thank [Flores] enough. I'm so blessed.

"I had a good college career; I haven't done anything in the NFL. So for him as an NFL legend, a Raider legend, for him to give me permission to wear the number 15 and represent Raider Nation, the Silver and Black and him, all in one, it's an eternal blessing. Every single day I'm going to have a commitment to excellence to make sure than I can live up to that standard."

It is momentous to have a rookie quarterback with such promise and upside. But it is even more exciting to have a franchise player in the building who loves being a Raider. One who has a deep respect for the Silver and Black, The Shield, and the culture. He's a perfect player at a perfect time.

This whole exchange gave me chills. To think about Flores, the first quarterback in franchise history, who just had his 89th birthday, hearing that the No. 1 overall pick in the draft wants his blessing for something has got to be an incredible moment for him. He gave a coronation of sorts for the new era.

Flores has been around for everything for the Raiders. Since the AFL days. He played six seasons for the team, coached another nine and led them to two Super Bowls, was a great radio announcer and has been a valued member of the alumni group since the end of his career in professional football.

He deserves his respect. After all, the guy is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and a living legend. An icon for the latino football community. He grew up in California's central valley and is a true embodiment of what it means to be a Raider. It goes beyond what he was able to achieve on the field or sidelines.

Not only was he the first Mexican-American quarterback to start a professional football game, but the first to win a Super Bowl. He was the first minority head coach in NFL history. Flores was a barrier-breaking, defining player and coach of his generation. But he was also more than a player or coach.

The guy won a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and head coach. Mike Ditka is the only other person to achieve that. Flores won a Super Bowl with the same team in two different cities. Nobody else has ever done that.

Anybody who doesn't respect Flores' contributions or acknowledge that he is the ultimate Raider clearly doesn't know their history. But Mendoza does, and that's why he is the perfect person to take the mantle from Flores. And the best part is that Mendoza doesn't take this lightly.

He'll honor Mr. Flores at every turn and do his best to make him and Raider Nation proud. Because this is more than just wearing a set of colors or putting on a particular jersey number for Mendoza. He represents Flores and every fan with No. 15. And that has to be what fans are most excited about.